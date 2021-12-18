Pushpa The Rise has a fiery start at the box office, Allu Arjun film stands tall against Spider-Man No Way Home

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise is a rage at the box office. The film has started off its box office journey on a spectacular note. It has registered a total of Rs 71 crore worldwide on its first day of release, the makers shared on Twitter.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned in a tweet, “#Pushpa *#Hindi* springs a surprise on Day 1… Gathers speed at single screens, multiplexes decent… Despite limited shows/screens + minimal promotions + #SpiderMan juggernaut + 50% occupancy in biggest market [#Maharashtra]… Will get stronger on Day 2… Fri ₹ 3 cr.” It earned Rs 91.11 lakhs in Australia, while in USA, the film collected around $850,000.

Pushpa The Rise is Allu Arjun’s first film to release in Tamil in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, indianexpress.com spoke to Tirupur Subramaniam, President of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners’ Association to know more about trade expectations from Pushpa The Rise. “We are expecting the film to do about Rs 30 crore business before the end of its theatrical run in Tamil Nadu. We will get a clear picture only after a couple of days of its release and what kind of word of mouth it generates,” he said. He noted that the film is expected to draw more crowds to theatres than Spider-Man: No Way Home. “This is the first time an Allu Arjun film is releasing in Tamil, so we think it will strike a chord with the audience across all centres,” he had said.

Trade analyst Suresh Kondi said Pushpa is expected to earn Rs 100 by end of the weekend. “I think the film may gross nearly Rs 35 crore on its opening day from across India. And it will end the weekend with Rs 100 crore gross,” he said. Pushpa The Rise is competing with Spider-Man No Way Home. The Tom Holland film also released on Friday. Both the films opened to great reviews. The indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar in his review mentioned, “Allu Arjun shines in this sprawling battle of egos.”

“Pushpa The Rise is the second consecutive film of director Sukumar in which the hero hails from the lowest strata of society. His last film Rangasthalam, starring Ram Charan, also dealt with a small guy sticking it to the big guys. In Pushpa, his storytelling gets bolder. He strips both his hero and villain down to their undies to prove a point: it’s not who you are underneath, it’s what you do that defines you. Yes, I borrowed that line from Christopher Nolan’s Batman series. And it perfectly sums up Sukumar’s movie, which is a sprawling tale of an underdog rising through the ranks of the underworld at a break-neck speed,” he wrote.

The Sukumar film marks the third collaboration of the director with Allu Arjun. The two have earlier worked on Arya and Arya 2. Their next will be Pushpa’s second part called ‘Pushpa The Rule.’