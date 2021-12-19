scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 19, 2021
MUST READ

Pushpa The Rise box office collection Day 2: Allu Arjun film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Pushpa The Rise box office collection Day 2: Allu Arjun film is performing well at the box office. The Sukumar directorial has earned Rs 116 crore worldwide till now.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 19, 2021 2:40:32 pm
pushpa the rise allu arjun collectionAllu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise is a rage at the box office.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise is unstoppable at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 100 crore in two days. On Sunday, the makers shared the box office numbers on Twitter. “MASSive 116 CR 2 days Gross Worldwide for #PushpaTheRise,” the tweet read. The film is also doing well in Hindi speaking states. While it started slow with Rs 3 crore on Friday, on Saturday, it showed growth.

“#Pushpa #Hindi RISES on Day 2… Gathers speed… Strong word of mouth converting into energetic footfalls… Single screens/mass pockets rocking… Major centres witness growth… Solid Day 3 on cards… Fri 3 cr, Sat 4 cr. Total: ₹ 7 cr. #India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The film continues to do a good business in the US. “#Pushpa crosses $1.30 Million at the #USA Box office,” trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared.

ALSO READ |Pushpa The Rise review: Allu Arjun shines in this sprawling battle of egos

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is receiving heap of praises from his contemporaries. Filmmaker BVS Ravi tweeted, “#pushpa is a testimony of the enormous star power of @alluarjun to carry the world of Pushpa and its nature on his shoulders! Every scene either shows or talks about Pushpa!!! Love Bunny.”

“It was a celebration to watch #Pushpa in my hometown Bapatla.. Unbelievable response from the crowds for most of the scenes. @alluarjun is the show stealer. @ThisIsDSP killed it!! Top notch work from @aryasukku @iamRashmika was just wow Star-struck Congratulations,” Kona Venkat tweeted.

Raashii Khanna called Allu Arjun ‘phenomenal.’ “From the accent, to the posture, to the dialect, loved your transformation! More power to you!” she wrote. Not just fans and celebrities, Pushpa received overwhelming response from critics too. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar gave three and a half stars to the film. “Allu Arjun walks away with the film with his strong performance. He embraces his deglamorized look and delivers a memorable performance,” he mentioned in his review.

Pushpa The Rise released on December 17. The Sukumar directorial will make a comeback with the sequel titled Pushpa The Rule. Apart from Allu Arjun, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna. Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya and others play pivotal roles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kangana Ranaut, Neha Kakkar, Nia Sharma: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 19: Latest News

Advertisement