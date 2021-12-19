Pushpa The Rise box office collection Day 2: Allu Arjun film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise is unstoppable at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 100 crore in two days. On Sunday, the makers shared the box office numbers on Twitter. “MASSive 116 CR 2 days Gross Worldwide for #PushpaTheRise,” the tweet read. The film is also doing well in Hindi speaking states. While it started slow with Rs 3 crore on Friday, on Saturday, it showed growth.

“#Pushpa #Hindi RISES on Day 2… Gathers speed… Strong word of mouth converting into energetic footfalls… Single screens/mass pockets rocking… Major centres witness growth… Solid Day 3 on cards… Fri 3 cr, Sat 4 cr. Total: ₹ 7 cr. #India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The film continues to do a good business in the US. “#Pushpa crosses $1.30 Million at the #USA Box office,” trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is receiving heap of praises from his contemporaries. Filmmaker BVS Ravi tweeted, “#pushpa is a testimony of the enormous star power of @alluarjun to carry the world of Pushpa and its nature on his shoulders! Every scene either shows or talks about Pushpa!!! Love Bunny.”

“It was a celebration to watch #Pushpa in my hometown Bapatla.. Unbelievable response from the crowds for most of the scenes. @alluarjun is the show stealer. @ThisIsDSP killed it!! Top notch work from @aryasukku @iamRashmika was just wow Star-struck Congratulations,” Kona Venkat tweeted.

Raashii Khanna called Allu Arjun ‘phenomenal.’ “From the accent, to the posture, to the dialect, loved your transformation! More power to you!” she wrote. Not just fans and celebrities, Pushpa received overwhelming response from critics too. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar gave three and a half stars to the film. “Allu Arjun walks away with the film with his strong performance. He embraces his deglamorized look and delivers a memorable performance,” he mentioned in his review.

#PushpaTheRise continues its Worldwide domination of box-office!

Pushpa The Rise released on December 17. The Sukumar directorial will make a comeback with the sequel titled Pushpa The Rule. Apart from Allu Arjun, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna. Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya and others play pivotal roles.