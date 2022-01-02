Pushpa The Rise box office collection: Allu Arjun film conquers ticketing booth, crosses Rs 300 crore milestone

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise is refusing to bow down at the box office. The film has managed to collect Rs 300 crore worldwide. Its regional versions are also ruling the box office despite the competition. Pushpa The Rise‘s Hindi version remained strong in its third weekend. The film managed to earn Rs 6.10 crore on Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs 56.69 crore. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pushpa The Rise is eyeing to collect Rs 75 crore.

“#Pushpa is SENSATIONAL… Despite restrictions, #PushpaHindi Day 16 records its highest single day number… Trending is an eye opener, a case study… Speeding towards ₹ 75 cr… Power of SOLID CONTENT… [Week 3] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 6.10 cr. Total: ₹ 56.69 cr. #India biz,” the tweet read.

ALSO READ | Pushpa The Rise deleted scene features Allu Arjun at his rustic best. Watch here

Earlier, Allu Arjun opened up on the success of the film in the Hindi regions. “We didn’t expect to be very honest,” he said, adding, “We were releasing it in Hindi to test waters, but I am glad that it has paid off so well. Somewhere deep inside, I had this feeling that it will pay off because I have seen some kind of a pulse in North India.”

He continued, “I give credit to the Indian multi-genre format – the songs, fights, drama, love story and humor. Indian films are multi-genre films. Our films are very typical. If you take western films, they cater to only one or two genres. It could be horror- comedy, thriller or action. It won’t be multi-genre. I think, heartland of India misses multi-genre format films. So, it’s this format that has resulted in our success and that’s what I call Indian cinema.”

At the film’s success meet, Allu Arjun got teary-eyed as he spoke about the support he received from his family.

“I’m only grateful to only a few people in life. My parents for giving me life, my grandfather for bringing us into the cinema world, Chiranjeevi for supporting me and Sukumar. After Arya, 5 to 6 years later, I bought a car which cost Rs 85 lakh and when I held the steering wheel to drive, I thought how did I come so far and the first person who came to mind was Sukumar sir. Without you, I’m nothing, sir,” said Allu Arjun in his speech at the event.

Pushpa The Rise released on December 17 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film will return with its sequel titled Pushpa The Rule. However, the filmmakers have not revealed any details about it yet.