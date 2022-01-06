scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Pushpa The Rise box office collection: Allu Arjun movie earns more before its debut on Amazon Prime Video

Pushpa The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Sunil among others, is written and directed by Sukumar.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
January 6, 2022 12:45:31 pm
PushpaAllu Arjun’s Pushpa will stream on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter/PushpaMovie)

Even a day before its OTT release, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise continues to mint moolah at the box office. The film’s ticket sales seemed to have jumped in international markets.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the film’s week 3 collections were better than its week 2 in countries like Australia and Fiji. “It’s VERY, VERY RARE for an #Indian film to witness massive jump in *Week 3* in international markets, especially during pandemic era… #Pushpa has picked up speed and how… *Week 3* better than *Week 2* in #Australia and #Fiji… Check out the numbers, you will be amazed (sic),” he tweeted.

Pushpa has collected over Rs 300 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. While it made nearly Rs 70 crore in Hindi belt alone, Ranveer Singh’s big-budget drama 83 is still struggling to reach the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.

Pushpa gave Allu Arjun his career-best opening. The film for three weeks remained a top choice of moviegoers in the Telugu states, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

It set a new benchmark at the box office as it outperformed all the predictions. The film is clearly the biggest earner of 2021.

Indianexpress.com film critic Manoj Kumar R wrote in his 3-star review, “Allu Arjun walks away with the film with his strong performance. He embraces his deglamorized look and delivers a memorable performance. He also tickles our funny bone with his bromance with his sidekick.”

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Sunil among others, the film is written and directed by Sukumar. Pushpa The Rise will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 7.

