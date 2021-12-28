Pushpa The Rise box office: Allu Arjun film strikes gold, grosses over Rs 230 cr

Telugu star Allu Arjun, director Sukumar and remaining members of the cast and crew of Pushpa: The Rise are busy touring across the country and thanking the audience for making their latest film a big success. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within two weeks of its release.

According to Cinetrak handle, which provides box office updates for Indian movies, the film has earned more than Rs 230 crore so far. A report published by AndhraPradesBoxOffice.com on Monday had pegged the collection of Pushpa at Rs 227 crore.

The film has sprung a huge surprise in the Hindi belt, where it continues to put a strong performance despite competition from Marvel: Spider-Man: No Way Home and cricket drama 83.

If the trade reports are to be believed, 83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has had a slow start at the box office. The film’s opening weekend collection was less than Rs 50 crore. On the other hand, Pushpa had earned more than Rs 100 crore from its worldwide theatrical collection within three days of its release.

#Pushpa shows no signs of fatigue in mass pockets… #PushpaHindi emerges first choice of moviegoers in *those circuits* — much, much ahead of #83TheFilm and even #SpiderMan… [Week 2] Fri 2.31 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.25 cr, Mon 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 39.95 cr. #India biz… HIT. pic.twitter.com/Sjhiz9dxAV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2021

Pushpa is expected to end its theatrical run in the north circuit with Rs 50 crore in its kitty.