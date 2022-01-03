Pushpa The Rise box office report: Allu Arjun movie is 2021’s biggest earner in India

Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s movie Pushpa: The Rise continues to extend its box office earnings well into its third week. The film’s theatrical run is benefited by the delay in the release of other big movies owing to the rising cases of Covid-19 infections. The film, however, has done well despite the competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ranveer Singh-starrer 83.

Pushpa was supposed to face competition by Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, and director SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which were supposed to release on December 31 and January 7, respectively. However, the release of both these films now stands cancelled. This will invariably benefit Pushpa both in the south and north markets in the country as no other big movies are set to open in cinemas immediately.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported about Pushpa’s Hindi box office business, “#Pushpa stands tall, despite so many odds… Is UNSHAKABLE and UNAFFECTED, especially in *mass pockets*… Weekend 3 [₹ 15.85 cr] is HIGHER than Weekend 1 [₹ 12.68 cr] and Weekend 2 [₹ 10.31 cr]… [Week 3] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 6.10 cr, Sun 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 62.94 cr. #India biz.”

Pushpa has an empty window at the box office until the release of Radhe Shyam, which stars Prabhas in the lead. The film is expected to open in cinemas on January 14. However, there is still a big question mark whether the film’s producers sticking to the release date as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the country.

Pushpa, meanwhile, has collected Rs 300 from its worldwide ticket sales. And the film has emerged as the biggest earner of 2021. Judging from the trends, the film is unlikely to slow down soon.

According to reports, the film is expected to earn more than Rs 70 crore in the Hindi belt. And it has also emerged as the biggest hit at the Kerala box office, where Allu Arjun has cultivated a huge fan following over many years now.

“#Pushpa (Malayalam) becomes highest grossing dubbed film of 2021 in #Kerala. Gross a whopping ₹13.80 Cr in 16days! (sic),” tweeted film journalist Sreedhar Pillai.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil among others. The second part titled Pushpa: The Rule is expected to open in cinemas this year.