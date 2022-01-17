After success of Pushpa The Rise, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release in Hindi this Republic Day

Buoyed by the success of Allu Arjun’s latest film Pushpa The Rise, the makers of his previous film have decided to re-release his 2020 hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in cinemas in the Hindi belt. The Hindi dubbed version will open in cinemas on January 26, coinciding with the celebration of Republic Day.

The release of the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo comes on the heels of the surprisingly good response Pushpa received in the northern markets. Pushpa was released on December 17 last year in multiple languages including Hindi. The Hindi version alone collected about Rs 80 crore within three weeks of its release.

Given that there is no new major release in theatres owing to the growing cases of Covid infection, the producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo want to take advantage of the empty window and cash in on the new-found admiration for Allu Arjun in the Hindi heartland.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had first released in cinemas on January 12, 2020, just a few weeks before India went into its first full lockdown due to the Covid outbreak. The movie, which is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, became a huge hit at the box office. The film tells an intricate tale of a wealthy family, and how its members get deceived by a dubious scheme of a bitter and petty man.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also repeated its success when it was released on Netflix in March 2020. The film remained a top choice for the subscribers of the platforms not just in India but in various other countries including Bangladesh, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka and UAE.