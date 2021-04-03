Allu Arjun’s first glimpse in Pushpa intrigues fans, teaser to be out on April 7. Watch

The makers of Pushpa shared a glimpse of Allu Arjun’s film on Saturday. The video shows the actor running for his life in the middle of a dense forest, but there’s a twist. The makers do not reveal the actor’s face. In the teaser, his hands are tied and his face is hidden and it seems he is running away from someone.

Pushpa’s producers Mythri Movie Makers shared the video with a tagline that read, “Hold your nerve tight because Excitement is in the air.” The makers described Pushpa as a “ferocious” character, adding that the first look will release on April 7 at 6:12 pm.

The announcement comes after Allu Arjun celebrated 18 years of his journey in the film industry. In March, the actor thanked his fans for their constant support and tweeted, “It’s has been 18years since my first film released. I wanted to thank each n everyone who has been a part of my 18years journey. My heart is filled with gratitude. I am truly blessed for all the love showered over the years . Thank you for all the blessings. Gratitude.”

Pushpa marks the third collaboration of Allu Arjun and Sukumar. Earlier, the two worked on Arya and Arya 2.

In Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the lead actress. The project marks her first film with Arjun. The Sukumar directorial will also star Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist.

Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil will be seen in a supporting cast. The film will release on August 13.