Pushpa teaser: Allu Arjun sheds classy, stylish look to become Pushpa Raj, leaves fans impressed

On the eve of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of Pushpa treated the Stylish Star fans to a teaser of his upcoming film. As soon as the teaser begins, you know you are going to witness a never-seen-before Allu Arjun movie. Unlike his other films where he is stylish, funny, romantic and an absolute charmer, Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj feels dangerous and rough.

Going by the teaser, the viewers can guess that he works as a smuggler of Red Sandalwood. The teaser promises a fun-filled experience at the theatre. The teaser also shows a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the female lead in the film.

Allu Arjun recently celebrated 18 years of his journey in the film industry. Thanking his fans for their support and love, Allu Arjun tweeted, “It’s has been 18years since my first film released. I wanted to thank each n everyone who has been a part of my 18years journey. My heart is filled with gratitude. I am truly blessed for all the love showered over the years . Thank you for all the blessings. Gratitude.”

Pushpa has been directed by Sukumar. The film marks the third collaboration of the actor-director duo. Earlier, they worked on Arya and Arya 2.

Earlier this year, the makers welcomed Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist of the film. The film, which will release on August 13, will also see Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil in significant roles.