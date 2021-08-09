Pushpa star Allu Arjun bumps into daughter Arha on Shaakuntalam sets: ‘What a memorable coincidence’

Allu Arjun on the sets of Shaakuntalam. (Photo: Allu Arjun/Instagram)

Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Monday posted a picture of himself holding his daughter Allu Arha on the sets of the latter’s upcoming film Shaakuntalam.

“Today my daughter Arha and I are shooting for different films at the same location. So, got to visit her set. I was expecting something like this to happen maybe after 15-20 years. But it happened so soon. PUSHPA meets BHARATA in SHAAKUNTHALAM. What a memorable coincidence,” the actor captioned the photo.

Shaakuntalam will mark Arha’s screen debut and Allu Arjun has been quite excited about his daughter following in the footsteps of his family.

Shaakuntalam stars Samantha Akkineni in the lead role. The mythological drama is written and directed by Guna Sekhar.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is busy shooting for his upcoming two-part crime drama Puspha. The first part titled Puspha: The Rise is slated for a theatrical release on December 25.

Pushpa marks Allu Arjun’s third collaboration with director Sukumar, who helmed the actor’s Arya and Arya 2. The success of these films played a significant role in cementing Allu Arjun’s popularity during the early days of his career.

Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil is playing the main antagonist in the film. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.