Pushpa song Oo Antava teaser: Samantha sets screen on fire with her never-seen-before avatar, matches steps with Allu Arjun

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has yet again proved there is nothing that she cannot do. The actor recently shot for her first ever dance track “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava”, a Devi Sri Prasad composition, from Pushpa The Rise. The makers of the film recently treated fans to a glimpse of the song. Sharing the teaser, they mentioned that Samantha is ‘killing it,’ and we cannot agree more.

The video, which lasts only for 19 seconds, shows Samantha in a never-seen-before avatar. She is looking bold, sensuous and matches steps with Allu Arjun with ease.

The song has been sung by Indravathi Chouhan. It has also released in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. While the Tamil version has been sung by Andrea Jeremiah, the Malayalam version has been sung by Mangli. The vocals for the Hindi version of the track has been given by Kanika Kapoor. The lyrical version of the song released on December 10.

ALSO READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play a bisexual detective in Downton Abbey director’s next

Samantha and Allu Arjun’s song marked the end of Pushpa The Rise’s shoot. On Sunday, the team of Pushpa hosted a pre-release event of the film, which was attended by Allu Arjun. In more than a 20-minute speech, Allu Arjun thanked all technicians and his co-stars who worked on Pushpa for about 2 years. And he especially seemed quite thrilled about sharing screen space with Fahadh Faasil.

“Fahadh Faasil is my brother from another motherland. It was a pleasure to have you play Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa. Looking forward to seeing you soon. I respect him a lot as an actor. I genuinely enjoyed watching him perform live. I hope you will also enjoy both our performances on screen,” he added.

Fahadh Faasil is playing the main antagonist in the two-part crime drama, which is written and directed by Sukumar. The film marks Faasil’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

Pushpa The Rise will release on December 17. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.