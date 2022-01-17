Pushpa song ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’: BTS video shows Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu practising the moves

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad has left the whole country grooving to the beats of ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava,’ a special song in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa The Rise. The song saw Allu Arjun sharing the screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in her career’s first special dance number. Since its release, the song has garnered millions of views on YouTube and continues to be a favourite among the audience. Now, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who has directed the song, shared a behind-the-scenes video.

On Saturday, he gave a glimpse of the making of the song, which is a treat. The BTS video, which the choreographer shared on his Instagram account, features Ganesh with his assistant. He can be seen teaching the song’s hook step to Samantha and Allu Arjun. As soon as they finish, Samantha can be seen clapping as Allu Arjun praises his sense of timing. Sharing the video on Instagram, Ganesh wrote, “Another hit with my favourite, spent the most fun time on set with these two.”

Earlier, Samantha had shared a BTS video of the song in which she was seen practising her solo moves in the song. Talking about the dance track, Samantha said that while she has played several parts in her career, to be ‘sexy’ on screen was quite a challenge. “I played good , i played bad, i was funny , i was serious, i was a chat show host too.. i work really hard to excel at everything that I take up …but being sexy is next level hard work….phew,” she wrote in an Instagram post. The actor was also all praise for Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushpa in the Sukumar directorial. “A performance that just keeps you hooked .. every second was 🔥 I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away .. @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa .. from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG …Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly truly inspired,” she mentioned.

On Sunday, Sohail Khan said watching Pushpa was “like attending a film school.” He said the film “blew” his mind. Recently, Devi Sri Prasad shared photos of Kamal Haasan watching the Allu Arjun film, which has been dominating the box office ever since its release. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.