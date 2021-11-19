scorecardresearch
Friday, November 19, 2021
Pushpa song Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda features Allu Arjun’s rugged avatar. Watch

Pushpa marks the third collaboration between director Sukumar and Allu Arjun, after Arya and Arya 2. Watch the new music video here.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
November 19, 2021 2:17:45 pm
Allu Arjun PushpaAllu Arjun in Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda song from Pushpa: The Rise. (Photo: PR Handout)

Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda, the fourth song from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, got a lyrical video on Friday. Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of the song were also shared on social media. Mythri Movie Makers took to Twitter and wrote: “Make way for the MASS SWAG of Icon Staar @alluarjun with some noise. #EyyBiddaIdhiNaaAdda Song Out Now!”

Penned by lyricist Chandrabose and performed by Nakash Aziz, the single emphasises the brutish nature of the protagonist as he goes on a determined quest to realise his dreams. Although the lyrics are simple, the video teases the large-scale picturisation of the song. It also highlights Allu Arjun’s rugged avatar and unique dance moves. Watch the video here:

Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. A special song featuring Samantha is yet to be filmed.

Pushpa is a two-part film whose first instalment is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 17. It marks the third collaboration between director Sukumar and Allu Arjun, after Arya and Arya 2.

