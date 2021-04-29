Pushpa production hit as Allu Arjun tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Allu Arjun is the latest celebrity in the Telugu film industry to have tested positive during the second wave of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, he informed his fans that he is getting treated for the virus and is quarantining at home. He also urged his fans and well-wishers not to worry about his health.

A source told Indianexpress.com, “Four days ago, the film’s crew shot an action sequence for two days in Yousufguda. And the crew had planned another two days of shoot on a different set. However, the filming has been stopped now after Allu Arjun tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.”

The filmmakers had decided to keep the production rolling with safety precautions even as the second wave of the coronavirus intensified causing the government in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to put in place a slew of fresh lockdown restrictions.

Given that there were still major portions to shoot, the filmmakers decided to soldier on with available resources. The Telugu Film Producers Council earlier had issued a new directive to the filmmakers, who wanted to shoot amid the second wave of Covid-19. The council had ordered that the size of the shooting crew should not exceed more than 50 members.

Also Read | Allu Arjun tests positive for Covid-19

Before Allu Arjun could resume shooting for the film, he experienced mild symptoms such as throat pain and fever. Following which he took the Covid-19 test.

Allu Arjun’s health condition is seemingly set to upset the schedule of Pushpa even as the production. It is worth noting that Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil had also joined the sets of Pushpa in Hyderabad recently. He is playing the main antagonist in the film, which is written and directed by Sukumar. Actor Rashmika Mandanna is also camping in Hyderabad to shoot for the film.

It is said that so far no other members of the cast and crew have tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this month, Allu Arjun celebrated his birthday. On the eve of his 38 birthday, the filmmakers organized a grand fan event to release the teaser of Pushpa. The promotional video showed Allu Arjun playing the role of a smuggler.

Pushpa marks Allu Arjun’s reunion with director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbuster movies: Arya and Arya 2.

Pushpa is due in cinemas on August 13.