Pushpa 2: This is when Allu Arjun will join the sets of Sukumar’s film

Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, was launched with a pooja ceremony on August 22 . However, the lead actors of the film Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadha Faasil weren’t present at the event as they were busy with other commitments. However, the production of the film is going on at full throttle, and Arjun will join the sets in September.

According to Pinkvilla, Sukumar chose to go ahead with the launch as there was no auspicious date soon. The website quoted a source as saying, “Sukumar planned Pushpa 2 pooja ceremony last minute without Bunny and Rashmika because there was no auspicious date later for the next three months. And Bunny was in New York. He is back and now spending enough time with his family before he kickstarts shooting in the third week of September. Rashmika will join the team later (sic).”

The report also stated that Sukumar and the team are currently working on the final draft of Pushpa 2. Simultaneously, the director and composer Devi Sri Prasad are concentrating on the music of the film as the songs of Pushpa contributed majorly to the success of Pushpa.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in Pushpa 2 as a villain. The makers haven’t confirmed the news yet.

Pushpa: The Rise, the story of a daily labourer’s rise in the red sandalwood smuggling world, turned out to be a pan-Indian hit.