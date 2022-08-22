scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Pushpa 2 launched in Hyderabad without Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Allu ArjunAllu Arjun and director Sukumar on the sets of Pushpa: The Rise. (Photo: Allu Arjun/Instagram)

One of the highly anticipated Telugu movies, Pushpa: The Rule was launched on Monday with a customary puja. It was a low-key affair presided over by director Sukumar as the film’s star Allu Arjun is in New York.

As a sign of solidarity with the producers’ union in Telugu cinema, the filmmakers of Pushpa 2 had earlier put the project on hold. The producers union had called for cancelling all the shootings of Telugu cinema to discuss the various challenges faced by the film industry. The strike was called in the light of a series of box office failures in the Telugu states, sending a wave of panic among the stakeholders. The abysmal performance of several big star movies, including those of Nani and Ravi Teja, had forced the film industry to go back to the drawing board and come up with a new-age approach to filmmaking to deal with the rising production costs, government-regulated ticket prices and the rise of the popularity of the OTT platforms.

The producers’ union didn’t spend a lot of time in the huddle, however. Last week, the union called off the strike and announced its decision to form multiple committees to probe the problems facing the industry and come up with appropriate solutions. The union’s quick decision helped the makers of Pushpa 2 to stick to their original plans. The filmmakers wanted to start shooting the film from the first week of September and they can now go ahead without any hurdle from the industry.

The puja ceremony of Pushpa 2 took place with main cast and crew of the movie without Allu Arjun. The superstar has travelled to New York to lead the India Day parade along with his wife Sneha Reddy.

Pushpa: The Rule is the sequel to 2021’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 12:51:49 pm
