Pushpa 2 conquers Japan: Allu Arjun’s rustic charm wins over Tokyo; earns over Rs 6 cr in 2 weeks
Against all odds, Pushpa 2: The Rule has conquered Japan without its predecessor ever screening there, grossing ¥105 million in 14 days.
When Allu Arjun stepped onto a Tokyo stage and delivered his signature Pushpa dialogue in fluent Japanese, the theatre erupted in applause, cheers, and chants, as fans waved posters and wore masks inspired by his iconic character, Pushpa Raj. It was a moment that captured the growing global appeal of Telugu cinema, and a glimpse into the unexpected Japanese journey of Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Released in Japan on January 16, 2026, the Sukumar-directed blockbuster has earned ¥105 million (approximately ₹6.1 crore) with over 17,000 footfalls in its first 14 days. What makes this achievement particularly remarkable is the film’s predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise, never screened in Japanese theatres. Audiences were jumping into the sequel without having seen the original, a testament to Allu Arjun’s magnetic star power and the franchise’s cultural impact. The numbers tell a story of steady growth. The film opened modestly with 886 admissions on Day 1 across nearly 250 theatres, a far cry from the explosive Indian openings that shattered records. But the Japanese market operates differently, word-of-mouth matters, and films can enjoy extended runs if they connect with local sensibilities.
Prior to the release, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna embarked on a whirlwind promotional tour through Tokyo. One particularly emotional moment saw a Japanese fan break down in tears during a meet-and-greet when the actor personally greeted her and shook her hand. These intimate interactions, widely shared on social media, revealed the deeply personal connection fans have forged with the Pushpa universe.
The film’s Japanese performance comes against the backdrop of its staggering global success. Including Japan’s collection, Pushpa 2’s worldwide gross has climbed to Rs 1,791.94 crore, positioning it among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The Hindi-dubbed version alone became a phenomenon, dominating North Indian markets and establishing Allu Arjun as a true pan-Indian star.
In Japan, Telugu cinema has historically found a niche audience. While titles like SS Rajamouli’s RRR and the Baahubali franchise have cultivated devoted followings, breaking through remains challenging. Pushpa 2’s raw, rustic storytelling, centered on a sandalwood smuggler’s rise from labourer to kingpin, offers something different from the mythological epics that typically resonate with Japanese audiences.
The film’s 3-hour, 40-minute runtime might seem daunting, but Japanese cinema-goers have demonstrated patience for epic narratives when emotionally invested. The film’s success highlights Allu Arjun’s ability to connect with audiences across linguistic and cultural boundaries.
As Pushpa 2 continues its Japanese theatrical run, industry watchers are monitoring whether it can sustain momentum and potentially challenge the lifetime collections of other Telugu releases in the territory. For now, the numbers demonstrate that Indian cinema’s global journey, particularly Telugu cinema’s international ambitions, is gaining genuine traction.
