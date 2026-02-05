Pushpa 2 conquers Japan: Allu Arjun’s rustic charm wins over Tokyo; earns over Rs 6 cr in 2 weeks

When Allu Arjun stepped onto a Tokyo stage and delivered his signature Pushpa dialogue in fluent Japanese, the theatre erupted in applause, cheers, and chants, as fans waved posters and wore masks inspired by his iconic character, Pushpa Raj. It was a moment that captured the growing global appeal of Telugu cinema, and a glimpse into the unexpected Japanese journey of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Released in Japan on January 16, 2026, the Sukumar-directed blockbuster has earned ¥105 million (approximately ₹6.1 crore) with over 17,000 footfalls in its first 14 days. What makes this achievement particularly remarkable is the film’s predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise, never screened in Japanese theatres. Audiences were jumping into the sequel without having seen the original, a testament to Allu Arjun’s magnetic star power and the franchise’s cultural impact. The numbers tell a story of steady growth. The film opened modestly with 886 admissions on Day 1 across nearly 250 theatres, a far cry from the explosive Indian openings that shattered records. But the Japanese market operates differently, word-of-mouth matters, and films can enjoy extended runs if they connect with local sensibilities.