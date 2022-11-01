Puri Jagannadh pens emotional letter after Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger bombs, fight with distributors: ‘I never betrayed anyone except the audience’

Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, failed at the box office leading to a severe backlash for the director as many distributors demanded compensation for the loss. The fight escalated with Puri claiming he has received death threats. Puri Jagannadh has now written a letter about the failure of the film. In the letter, which has gone viral on social media, the veteran filmmaker has said that failure and success are not opposites but should be perceived as experiences.

He wrote, “If it is a success, money will come. If it is a failure, so much knowledge will come. So, we always gain mentally and financially… there is nothing in this world that we can lose. So, we should not look at everything as a failure. If bad happens, the bad people around us will disappear. Once we look back, we realize who remains there. Isn’t it good?”

He added, “(People) will compliment you, accuse you, put you behind the bars, bail you out, clap and scold. So, if these things don’t happen in your life, make sure that they happen. Otherwise, there is a danger of not becoming a hero. That’s why we should live like heroes. If we want to live, we should be honest. There is no need of proclaiming myself as an honest person. There is no need of saving the truth. The truth will safeguard the truth. Truth always defends itself.”

Here’s the letter:

Addressing the claims that many got financially cheated by the director without compensation, Puri wrote, “No one will do anything if we work without betraying others. If at all I had betrayed someone, it was the audience who bought the cinema tickets with a belief in me. I did no fraud to no one. Actually, I’m liable to my audience. I will do films and I will entertain them. Talking about money? Name at least one person who took at least one rupee when they died. Then I too will save (money). In the end, we all meet in the graveyard and everything that happens in between is all drama.”

Earlier, audio of Puri Jagannadh slamming a few distributors for blackmailing and threatening to protest outside his house went viral on social media. He later filed a complaint with the police against distributor Warangal Srinu for trying to extort money from him.

Liger, which also has world boxing champion, Mike Tyson, in an extended cameo, is about the struggle of an MMA fighter in the competitive sport. The film was panned by critics for its melodrama and outdated ideas. Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave one star to the film, and wrote, “Vijay Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions.”