Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Puri Jagannadh on Liger’s failure: ‘We can’t cry over it for the next three years’

While Vijay Deverakonda took Liger's failure to heart, the film's director Puri Jagannadh said he cannot 'cry' over it for years.

Director Puri Jagannadh on the sets of Liger.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s pan-Indian film Liger tanked at the box office. Many shows of the film were cancelled after a steep drop in ticket sales. While Deverakonda took the film’s failure to heart and got emotional about it at SIIMA 2022, the film’s director Puri Jagannadh said he cannot ‘cry’ over Liger’s failure for the next three years.

Speaking with Chiranjeevi during an Instagram Live session, the filmmaker said, “Success brings a lot of energy and all that energy goes away with failure. In success, we feel like a genius and in failure, we feel like a fool. Those who believed in us when the films worked, will also turn on us when films flop.”

However, despite the failure, Puri Jagannadh believes one should recover within a month. As per the director, one should not grieve for over a month over something that is lost. He added, “We get a lot of pressure. We need strength to face all those things. We need a healing period when we are injured but I believe that the healing period should be short. We might lose people, and wealth or wars might happen, the healing period should not be more than 1 month. We should move on to the next thing.”

Jagannadh shared that he enjoyed the process of making Liger and was happier during its filming days. “I worked on Liger for three years and I enjoyed doing that film with actors and building beautiful sets, I shot with Mike Tyson. But, it failed. But for that, we can’t cry over it for the next three years. If I look back, the days I was happier are more than the days I was sad,” he said.

Vijay Deverakonda, who had been keeping a low profile after Liger failed to perform at the box office, attended SIIMA 2022 recently. During the awards ceremony, the actor promised his fans that he will be back to entertain them with good quality cinema soon.

“Today I actually maybe didn’t want to be here taking this award, but I came here and as I speak to you, I promise to you that I will get the job done for all of you and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made,” he said in his acceptance speech.

Vijay Deverakonda is now looking forward to the release of Kushi, which will see the actor share screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 05:53:32 pm
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 05:53:32 pm
