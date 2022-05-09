Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Puri Jagannath wish Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday: ‘I saw fire in your heart’

Liger movie director Puri Jagannath and producer Charmme Kaur wished Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday with heartfelt wishes on Monday.

Puri wrote, “I saw fire in your heart. I saw the fine actor inside you. I know what’s running in your mind. Your hunger, your madness, your commitment, your humbleness, all of these will take you to places. One day you will become the country’s pride. I call you now THE VIJAY DEVERAKONDA.. Happy Birthday.”

Charmme wrote, “I’m not expressive, but I have to tell you one thing. You are our love and strength. You believed in us and Liger always. Thank you for your support in every challenge. Always love you irrespective of anything in life. You have created a big space inside us. We strongly believe that you are the next big thing. No matter what, you are in our blood and soul forever. Thats all. Happiest birthday VD. Let’s blast.”

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting in Kashmir with Samantha for his VD11 project. Sam also took to her social media handles to wish her co-star. She wrote, “Happy birthday #LIGER @TheDeverakonda. You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless.”

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Charmme, Liger marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut; it co-stars Ananya Pandey. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on August 25.

On the work front, apart from VD11, Deverakonda has JGM in the pipeline.