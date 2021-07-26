Pawan Kalyan’s first look as Bheemla Nayak out, Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake also stars Rana Daggubati

Actor Pawan Kalyan from the sets of PSPKRanaMovie. (Photo: PR Handout)

The shooting for the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum resumed on Monday in Hyderabad with all Covid-19 protocols in place. Pawan Kalyan, who plays a police officer named Bheemla Nayak in the film, joined the sets.

The film’s production house Sithara Entertainments shared a photo of Pawan Kalyan from the sets and wrote, “#BheemlaNayak is back on duty. @SitharaEnts #ProductionNo12 shoot resumes today with all the safety precautions!”

Tentatively titled PSPKRanaMovie, the movie also stars Rana Daggubati and Aishwarya Rajesh. If the reports are to be believed, Nithya Menen has been roped in to play the wife of Pawan Kalyan in the movie. However, official confirmation for the same is awaited.

Bankrolled by Naga Vamsi, the remake has Thaman on board for music, and ace director Trivikram has penned the dialogues. Navin Nooli is the editor for this Saagar K Chandra directorial.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan has period drama Hari Hara Veeramallu and a project with Harish Shankar in his kitty.