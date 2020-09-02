PSPK 27: Pawan Kalyan’s film with Krish is a period drama

PSPK 27 is bankrolled by AM Ratnam.

Director Krish Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish, on Wednesday released a glimpse of his next movie with Power Star Pawan Kalyan. The movie has been tentatively titled PSPK 27 and going by the poster, it looks like a big scale period film.

The success of Baahubali has revived the interest of Telugu filmmakers in costume dramas. Last year, Pawan’s elder brother Chiranjeevi starred in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a period film based on a Rayalaseema freedom fighter. PSPK 27 also looks like a film based in British-era India.

Krish noted that there are about 15 days of shoot left for the completion of the magnum opus. “We can see that the victory of this film will last forever. It is because of your encouragement and kindness. Hoping that you will continue to receive wishes from millions of people,” tweeted Krish, while wishing the star on his 49th birthday.

PSPK 27 marks Krish’s maiden collaboration with Pawan Kalyan. The director is known for films like Vedam, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Kanche among others.

Pawan will also be seen in director Sriram Venu’s Vakeel Saab. The film is the official remake of Bollywood hit Pink.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd