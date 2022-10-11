scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Project K makers: ‘Can’t wait to show the world new avatar Amitabh Bachchan has unleashed this time’

Amitabh Bachchan is playing an important role in Nag Ashwin's ambitious film Project K, starring Prabhas in the lead role.

Project KNag Ashwin and Project K team wish Amitabh Bachchan a Happy Birthday.

A tweet from production house Vyjayanthi Movies, the makers of the upcoming Prabhas film Project K, hints that Amitabh Bachchan is playing a vital role in the film, which is touted to be an ambitious project in terms of scale and budget.

The tweet read, “A powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades! Can’t wait to show the world the new avatar you’ve unleashed this time. Here’s to the 80th & many more! May the force be with you always & you’re the force behind us @SrBachchan sir – Team #ProjectK (Sic).”

The post featured a picture which shows a fist in the air. Here’s the tweet:

Project K is the working title of the film, which is speculated to be set in a dystopian world that is in ruins after the Third World War.

Even celebrities who are in the know about the film have been lauding its scale. Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, who has worked with Nag Ashwin in Mahanati, recently said, “I know everybody is dying to know about Project K. I had the good fortune of just peeping into the sets. I guarantee you it is going to change Indian cinema forever. I don’t think anybody’s thinking the way Nagi is. I think only Prabhas garu can give directors like Nagi the chance to dream so big. I can’t wait. I know none of you can. It’s going to be spectacular.”

ALSO READ |For Prabhas’ Project K, Nag Ashwin seeks Mahindra’s automobile technology: ‘This film will be the pride of our nation’

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, the film also has Deepika Padukone making her Telugu debut. Other cast and crew details of the movie are still under wraps.

Meanwhile, Amitabh’s Goodbye is doing decently at the box office. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil Grover and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

