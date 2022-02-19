scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Must Read

Project K: Prabhas says shooting with Amitabh Bachchan ‘a dream come true’

Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for Project K, which marks his first film with Prabhas. The film also stars Deepika Padukone.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 19, 2022 4:04:05 pm
project k amitabh bachchan prabhasProject K stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. (Photo: Prabhas/Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Friday revealed that he has shot his first scene in Project K with Baahubali actor Prabhas. In a tweet, the actor praised Prabhas’ talent and humility. “First day .. first shot .. first film with the ‘Bahubali’ Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility… to imbibe to learn,” he wrote.

Later, sharing a still of Amitabh Bachchan from one of his films, Prabhas spoke about how working with him was a “dream come true.” He wrote in his caption, “This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir.”

Heaping praises on him in 2021, Amitabh referred to Prabhas as an icon who “created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Baahubali.” Prabhas also called Amitabh the “Guru of Indian cinema.”

ALSO READ |Deepika Padukone working on dad Prakash Padukone’s biopic, says his global success came before cricket team won World Cup

Project K also stars Deepika Padukone. The film marks her first film with Prabhas. The actor shot a portion of the film in December. She was welcomed in a grand way by the producers. “To the daughter of the South, who’s been ruling the hearts globally. To the princess of the nation, who’s cherished as a treasure. Welcome home DP! Come, let’s conquer the world together,” the note from the makers read. While bidding goodbye to Hyderabad, Deepika shared how she cannot wait to be back soon.

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin. The filmmaker had earlier spoken about Deepika and Prabhas’ on-screen pairing. “I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come,” he said in a statement. The film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Bappi Lahiri 660
RIP Bappi Lahiri: Pictorial tribute to the ‘Disco King’

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 19: Latest News

Advertisement