Project K: Prabhas says shooting with Amitabh Bachchan ‘a dream come true’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Friday revealed that he has shot his first scene in Project K with Baahubali actor Prabhas. In a tweet, the actor praised Prabhas’ talent and humility. “First day .. first shot .. first film with the ‘Bahubali’ Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility… to imbibe to learn,” he wrote.

Later, sharing a still of Amitabh Bachchan from one of his films, Prabhas spoke about how working with him was a “dream come true.” He wrote in his caption, “This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir.”

Heaping praises on him in 2021, Amitabh referred to Prabhas as an icon who “created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Baahubali.” Prabhas also called Amitabh the “Guru of Indian cinema.”

T 4196 – … first day .. first shot .. first film with the ‘Bahubali’ Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility ❤️❤️🙏🙏 .. to imbibe to learn .. !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2022

Project K also stars Deepika Padukone. The film marks her first film with Prabhas. The actor shot a portion of the film in December. She was welcomed in a grand way by the producers. “To the daughter of the South, who’s been ruling the hearts globally. To the princess of the nation, who’s cherished as a treasure. Welcome home DP! Come, let’s conquer the world together,” the note from the makers read. While bidding goodbye to Hyderabad, Deepika shared how she cannot wait to be back soon.

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin. The filmmaker had earlier spoken about Deepika and Prabhas’ on-screen pairing. “I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come,” he said in a statement. The film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.