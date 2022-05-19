Producers claim Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata collected Rs 171 crore in first week

Mythri Movie Makers on Thursday announced that the banner’s latest movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, has raked in a whopping Rs 171 crore from its worldwide ticket sales in the first week of its release.

“The Game is On, The Hunt is On He’s in The Zone… Just Breaking Box Office Records (sic),” tweeted Mythri Movie Makers.

The makers had claimed that the movie opened last week by grossing Rs 75 crore worldwide. Contrary to media reports claiming a steep decline in the earnings of the film after the opening weekend, the makers maintained that it was doing well at the ticket windows.

Earlier this week, Mahesh Babu also attended a grand event in Rayalaseema’s Kurnool, and thanked fans for making the movie a huge success. “When I saw the film for the first time with my family, my son gave me a tight hug. And my daughter told me, ‘You have acted very well in this movie than your previous ones. You look very beautiful in this’. And all the credit should go to Parasuram (the film’s director). I have told it before, that I liked the characterization in Sarkaru Vaari Paata very much. I will always remember the love, admiration and success that you gave me today,” Mahesh said at the event.

Written and directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata follows the efforts of a US-based moneylender, who comes to India on a personal business, but ends up fixing India’s broken banking system. The film opened to mixed reviews.