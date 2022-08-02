scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Producer Neelima Guna on production status of Samantha’s Shaakuntalam: ‘The challenging CG complexities are…’

Directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam stars Samantha in the titular role and features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
August 2, 2022 2:30:57 pm
Samantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha in and as Shaakuntalam. (Photo: PR Handout)

Producer Neelima Guna of Gunaa Team Works on Tuesday revealed the production status of the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Shaakuntalam. In a statement shared on her Twitter handle, she said that the post-production and CG works are going on to give a good quality output to the audience.

“This is to all the fans who’ve been tweeting asking for updates about ‘Shaakuntalam’: The post production work is going on at a brisk pace, the challenging CG complexities are being dealt with good precision as we prepare to give you a good quality output.. hence the time. At this crucial juncture the team deserves your support and understanding, which I’m sure you will shower on us! We will put out more content and updates as and when we can.. thank you for your love!” Neelima wrote.

Directed by Gunasekhar, the mythological drama stars Samantha in the titular role and features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta. While the movie sees Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, and Gautami in supportive roles, it also marks the big screen debut of Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha. She plays prince Bharata in the film.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Samantha had wrapped up her filming part for the movie in August 2021 and thanked the film’s team for the opportunity. “This film will stay with me for the rest of my life. As a little girl I believed in fairy tales.. not much has changed. I still do…. and @gunasekhar1 sir my fairy godfather making my dream a reality. When he narrated this film to me I was immediately transported to a most beautiful world.. the world of Shaakuntalam.. a world like no other. But I was nervous and scared. Was it possible for us to create such beauty on celluloid.?? Today as I say my goodbyes, I have such an immense feeling of love and gratitude, to this absolutely incredible human @gunasekhar1 sir, for he has created a world that has exceeded all my expectations. The inner child in me is dancing with joy. Thankyou sir,” Samantha had posted on her Instagram handle.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

Bankrolled by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju, Shaakuntalam has cinematography by Sekhar V Joseph and music by Mani Sharma.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 02:30:57 pm

Most Popular

1

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

2

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

3

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

4

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

Kerala reports another case of monkeypox, infections now at seven across India

Kerala reports another case of monkeypox, infections now at seven across India

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg
Explained

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg

India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives

India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

Premium
‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitter brew of his past

‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitter brew of his past

I-T raids at properties linked to renowned Tamil cinema producers

I-T raids at properties linked to renowned Tamil cinema producers

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
‘Filled with gratitude’: Hands of brain-dead woman give new lease of life to TN man

‘Filled with gratitude’: Hands of brain-dead woman give new lease of life to TN man

Oppo Reno 8 Pro review: More Pro, less Reno

Oppo Reno 8 Pro review: More Pro, less Reno

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt says there is more to intelligence than just being book smart: They might think ‘she is dumb’ but…
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement