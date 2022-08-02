Producer Neelima Guna on production status of Samantha’s Shaakuntalam: ‘The challenging CG complexities are…’

Producer Neelima Guna of Gunaa Team Works on Tuesday revealed the production status of the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Shaakuntalam. In a statement shared on her Twitter handle, she said that the post-production and CG works are going on to give a good quality output to the audience.

“This is to all the fans who’ve been tweeting asking for updates about ‘Shaakuntalam’: The post production work is going on at a brisk pace, the challenging CG complexities are being dealt with good precision as we prepare to give you a good quality output.. hence the time. At this crucial juncture the team deserves your support and understanding, which I’m sure you will shower on us! We will put out more content and updates as and when we can.. thank you for your love!” Neelima wrote.

Directed by Gunasekhar, the mythological drama stars Samantha in the titular role and features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta. While the movie sees Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, and Gautami in supportive roles, it also marks the big screen debut of Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha. She plays prince Bharata in the film.

Samantha had wrapped up her filming part for the movie in August 2021 and thanked the film’s team for the opportunity. “This film will stay with me for the rest of my life. As a little girl I believed in fairy tales.. not much has changed. I still do…. and @gunasekhar1 sir my fairy godfather making my dream a reality. When he narrated this film to me I was immediately transported to a most beautiful world.. the world of Shaakuntalam.. a world like no other. But I was nervous and scared. Was it possible for us to create such beauty on celluloid.?? Today as I say my goodbyes, I have such an immense feeling of love and gratitude, to this absolutely incredible human @gunasekhar1 sir, for he has created a world that has exceeded all my expectations. The inner child in me is dancing with joy. Thankyou sir,” Samantha had posted on her Instagram handle.

Bankrolled by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju, Shaakuntalam has cinematography by Sekhar V Joseph and music by Mani Sharma.