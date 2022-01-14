Producer Dil Raju spills beans about RC15 release, Vijay’s Telugu movie

As producer Dil Raju promoted his upcoming movie, Rowdy Boys, he also opened up about his big-ticket movies and their production statuses. His film starring actor Ram Charan and directed by Shankar Shanmugham, RC15, is being shot at a brisk pace and is likely to hit the screens during Pongal 2023.

Dil Raju said, “F3 movie is in the last leg of its production. We have completed two schedules for Shankar-Ram Charan’s film. Given the ongoing pandemic, RC15 may not release this year. But, the movie is most likely to be released on Sankranthi 2023. We are planning to commence the shooting of Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally’s movie in March.”

Speaking about Chiranjeevi’s meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said, “Chiranjeevi has an idea about what (film) industry wants. We hope everything is resolved soon, and a positive outcome is reaached.”

Meanwhile, his latest film Rowdy Boys released on Friday, marking the acting debut of his nephew Ashish. Directed by Harsha Konuganti, the movie co-stars Anupama Parameswaran.