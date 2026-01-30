Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra-starrer Varanasi’s release date out; fans expect it to be ‘bigger than Baahubali’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s highly-anticipated film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles, has finally got a release date. The movie will hit the big screen worldwide on April 7, 2027.

Ahead of the annoumcent of the release date, the makers installed cryptic hoardings in the titular Indian city, hinting at the release date.

#BreakingNews… SS RAJAMOULI’S MUCH-AWAITED BIGGIE ‘VARANASI’ TO RELEASE ON 7 APRIL 2027?… There’s tremendous speculation that master storyteller #SSRajamouli‘s much-awaited biggie #Varanasi is gearing up for a worldwide release on [Wednesday] 7 April 2027. Hoardings have… pic.twitter.com/ZW232tPXIH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2026

Talking to Variety about the hoardings, Varanasi producer Karthikeya said, “Varanasi lies at the heart of this film, so beginning the release conversation from the city itself felt instinctive. The cryptic on-ground installation was intended to spark curiosity, and audiences connected the dots organically.”

He added, “April 7, 2027, sits within the festive period of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, flows into the weekend, and is followed by Ambedkar Jayanti and Rama Navami, creating a strong extended theatrical window. It’s a date that perfectly aligns with us and all our stakeholders.”

Following the announcement of the release date, fans flooded social media with excitement over the upcoming Telugu film. “It will be bigger than Baahubali,” a person wrote on X. “Can’t wait!! Come soon,” another commented. “Mahesh Babu X Priyanka Chopra wowww. April 7 2027,” a third comment read.

For those unversed, SS Rajamouli unveiled the first look of Varanasi at a grand event in Hyderabad last year. The promo showcased diverse locations such as Antarctica, Varanasi, and Kenya across different time periods, including 512 CE, 2027 CE, and the Treta Yuga, hinting at a possible time-travel theme. The teaser ended with Mahesh Babu charging forward on a bull, set against the backdrop of the pilgrimage city of Varanasi.

Varanasi is being produced under the banner of Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business. It will mark Priyanka Chopra’s official entry into Telugu cinema. It will also reunite Rajamouli with RRR composer MM Keeravani.