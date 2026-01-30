Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra-starrer Varanasi’s release date out; fans expect it to be ‘bigger than Baahubali’

SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi's release date has been revealed. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj in pivotal roles.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 03:48 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's Varanasi release date outPriyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's Varanasi release date out
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s highly-anticipated film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles, has finally got a release date. The movie will hit the big screen worldwide on April 7, 2027.

Ahead of the annoumcent of the release date, the makers installed cryptic hoardings in the titular Indian city, hinting at the release date.

Talking to Variety about the hoardings, Varanasi producer Karthikeya said, “Varanasi lies at the heart of this film, so beginning the release conversation from the city itself felt instinctive. The cryptic on-ground installation was intended to spark curiosity, and audiences connected the dots organically.”

He added, “April 7, 2027, sits within the festive period of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, flows into the weekend, and is followed by Ambedkar Jayanti and Rama Navami, creating a strong extended theatrical window. It’s a date that perfectly aligns with us and all our stakeholders.”

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra accepts SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi budget is Rs 1300 cr; Kapil Sharma asks how big is her pay cheque

Following the announcement of the release date, fans flooded social media with excitement over the upcoming Telugu film. “It will be bigger than Baahubali,” a person wrote on X. “Can’t wait!! Come soon,” another commented. “Mahesh Babu X Priyanka Chopra wowww. April 7 2027,” a third comment read.

For those unversed, SS Rajamouli unveiled the first look of Varanasi at a grand event in Hyderabad last year. The promo showcased diverse locations such as Antarctica, Varanasi, and Kenya across different time periods, including 512 CE, 2027 CE, and the Treta Yuga, hinting at a possible time-travel theme. The teaser ended with Mahesh Babu charging forward on a bull, set against the backdrop of the pilgrimage city of Varanasi.

Varanasi is being produced under the banner of Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business. It will mark Priyanka Chopra’s official entry into Telugu cinema. It will also reunite Rajamouli with RRR composer MM Keeravani.

Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement