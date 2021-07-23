Priyamani says relationship with husband Mustafa ‘very secure’ amid his ex-wife’s claims

Narappa star Priyamani said that she and husband Mustafa Raj are in a “very secure” relationship. According to the news reports on Thursday, Mustafa’s ex-wife Ayesha alleged that Priyamani and Mustafa’s marriage is ‘invalid’ and claimed that she is still married to Mustafa.

In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Priyamani said, “Communication is the key. If you’re asking about the relationship between me and Mustafa, by far, we are definitely very secure in our relationship, even though right now, he is in the US. He’s working there. We make it a point that we talk to each other every day. If he’s busy with work, he’ll probably call me or text me once he’s free. Or vice versa, if I’m busy with shooting, I would do that.”

The Family Man actress said that they don’t let the different time zones deter them, “We definitely make it a point to communicate with each other. If not anything, just a small thing like ‘Are you OK?’ That really goes far; if he’s tired or if I am, if somebody is there to ask him, it speaks volumes about the person and what they feel about you. We are very secure, we make it a point to talk to each other, and that is the key to every relationship.”

Ayesha and Mustafa have two children and separated in 2013. Mustafa married Priyamani in 2017.

Speaking about her marriage with Mustafa, Ayesha told The Times of India, “Mustafa is still married to me and his marriage with Priyamani is invalid. We have not even filed for divorce and while marrying Priyamani, he declared in the court that he was a bachelor.”

Responding to the allegations made by Ayesha against him, Mustafa told Time of India, “The charges against me are false. I am paying for the children’s maintenance to Ayesha regularly. She is trying to extort money from me.”

Priyamani became a known face to the audience across the country after her appearance in critically acclaimed The Family Man web series. Her recent Telugu outing Narappa is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.