Priyamani on Bhamakalapam: ‘Expect the unexpected’

Actor Priyamani is enjoying the widespread recognition she is getting after the success of two seasons of the spy-thriller series, The Family Man. Not just in the south, she is now a familiar face with the Hindi-speaking population too. “I was shooting for Bhamakalapam at a gated community in Hyderabad. And surprisingly, there were many north Indians and they all knew who I was. They recognized me from The Family Man. I had a nice time speaking with them,” she recalled talking to Indianexpress.com.

She is quite upbeat about Bhamakalapam, which is an original web-only film produced by Aha. And she tells us to “expect the unexpected” from the movie.

“Bhamakalapam is about a woman who uses her mind and innocence in a clever way to get herself out of the problem,” she said.

She noted that this film blends multiple genres. “I play the role of a middle-class woman. She is a YouTuber who makes cooking videos. She unknowingly gets entangled in a situation that soon gets out of control. It is a comedy, and also a thriller. It is a smart dark comedy,” she explained.

And she hopes that the jokes don’t offend anybody. “When we read a script or write one, we keep in mind that nobody should get offended. I am keeping my fingers crossed that people like this film like it and don’t get offended,” she added.

She is also quite impressed with her fellow star cast, especially with Saranya Pradeep. “There are a lot of newcomers in the project. Besides me, the other key character in the movie is played by Saranya Pradeep. Her character name is Shilpa and she is a house help and works in a few houses in the building. She is a gossip queen. Most of my scenes in the movie are with her and she has done a really good job,” Priyamani added.

She also wondered whether director Abhimanyu was offended by her unrelenting doubts and suggestions about the movie. “Abhimanyu is a very young and sorted guy. I must apologise to him if I had caused a lot of trouble along the way with all my questions and doubts. He was sweet enough to accommodate all of that and consider all my suggestions and incorporate them into Bhamakalapam,” she said.

The film also stars John Vijay, Pammi Sai among others. Sudheer Edara and Bogavalli Bapineedu of SVCC Digital (Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam) have bankrolled Bhamakalapam. The film will premiere on Aha on February 11.