Priyadarshi’s Loser 2 to stream from this date on Zee5, Nagarjuna wishes team

The pre-release event for the web series Loser 2 was held in Hyderabad on Monday. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni, Badminton player Chetan Anand alongside the core team of the series attended the event.

Conveying his best wishes to the web series team, Nagarjuna Akkineni said, “OTT is a new revolution these days. A film is supposed to make the audience sit in a theatre for two and half hours by offering engaging content. On the other hand, OTT is doing it by offering content on phone. It’s not easy to make OTT content. The content has to be very engaging. Loser was a thrilling web series. Loser 2 has got a very good trailer. The team has succeeded in coming out with the best trailer. A film or a web series can click only if the whole team has worked hard. I wish the team of Loser 2 all the best.”

Directed by Abhilash Reddy and Shravan Madala, Loser 2 stars Priyadarshi, Dhanya Balakrishnan, Kalpika Ganesh, Sashank, Pavani Gangireddy, and Harshith Reddy in the lead characters. ZEE5, Annapurna Studios, and Spectrum Media Networks have jointly produced the series.

Loser 2 will stream on ZEE5 from 21st January.