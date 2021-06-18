Priyadarshi Pulikonda calls In the Name of God his most intense role

Actor Priyadarshi in a scene from In the Name of God web series. (Photo: Twitter/ahavideoIN)

Priyadarshi Pulikonda rose to fame with films such as Pelli Choopulu (2016), Jai Lava Kusa (2017), Spyder (2017), Awe! (2018), F2 (2019), and Brochevarevarura (2019). He played his first lead role in the critically acclaimed Mallesham (2019), and his success story has continued with Naandhi and Jathiratnalu this year. However, it is the web space (OTT) that has offered him versatility with Loser on ZEE5 and Mail on Aha.

Priyadarshi is now all set to entertain the audience with web series, In the Name of God aka ING. Touted to be an intense thriller, it will stream on Aha from June 18. Renowned director Suresh Krissna is the producer of the project, while it marks the directorial debut of Vidyasaagar Muthukumar. Excerpts from an interview with the actor:

What is the concept of ING?

ING is a crime drama that depicts how circumstances force a good man to turn bad. The web series has seven episodes.

What is the USP of the show?

From Pelli Choopulu to recent hit Jathiratnalu, I have largely played comic characters. ING has offered me something I haven’t done before. Moreover, I feel that the web series offers a unique perspective towards human relationships.

You are best known for portraying comedy roles. How was it working in an intense thriller?

I play a character named Aadhi in ING. For me, discovering the darkness through this role was the biggest challenge. It shows how a person behaves when he realizes that there is nothing more left to lose in life. I have tried to understand this thought process by studying the true events in society and news articles. I have also tried my best to bring out a serious version of myself as an actor. ING has me performing action for the first time, and there is also a certain amount of romance.

Which is your medium of choice – cinema or web?

I always strive to give my best, according to the requirements of the respective medium. I didn’t find any big differences in the making of cinema and web series except the storytelling process. I am not comfortable compartmentalizing my emotions. As an actor, I like to pick up opportunities that bring out the versatility in me. Having said that, I like to do comedy roles as well, and it is a tough task to make people laugh. I am glad that writers and storytellers are approaching me with different genres and have faith in me. The audience will see me on both platforms.

How was it working with Suresh Krissna?

I was spellbound by the vision and clarity that Suresh Krissna has. It was an interesting journey.

Tell us about your upcoming projects?

The production for the Loser 2 web series is going to commence very soon. Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu and an untitled film with Sharwanand are ready for release. Radhe Shyam is in the last leg of its production and I am doing a comedy role. A few projects are under discussion.