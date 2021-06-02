Priya Prakash Varrier’s new self-portraits go viral, actor shares ‘love and light’

June 2, 2021 3:31:38 pm
Actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight sensation with her ‘wink’ from the movie Oru Adaar Love, has again got the internet’s attention with her latest self-portraits.
She dropped gorgeous new photos of hers on Instagram, in which she is seen sporting killer expressions. She captioned them in Spanish, “Amor y luz” that loosely translates to “love and light.”
Priya was most recently seen in Nithiin-starrer Check, but unfortunately her character Yatra gave her limited scope to perform. The film tanked at the box office.
On the work front, she has a Kannada film Vishnu Priya and a Telugu film named Ishq in her kitty.
