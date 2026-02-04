Prithviraj Sukumaran shot Varanasi sequence covered with flies, with hands and legs bound; Mahesh Babu says: ‘He was praying to God’ 

All the fans of the Telugu film industry are waiting desperately for the release of director SS Rajamouli’s film Varanasi. The film is slated for a 2027 release, but the cast and the director have already started the promotional run. During a recent interview, actors Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran sat down to discuss their experience on the sets of Varanasi and especially with Rajamouli.

The trio sat down with Collider on their YouTube channel and discussed their journey into the film and how it has been till this point. Prithviraj plays the main antagonist in the film, Kumbha, who is confined to a wheelchair. The interviewer talked about how acting was without the use of any of his limbs, and before Prithviraj could answer, Mahesh jumped in to tell a story.