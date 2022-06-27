Prithviraj: Salaar is a superb story, I want to work with Prabhas

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that he has multiple Telugu projects in the works while promoting the Telugu version of his upcoming movie Kaduva in Hyderabad recently. He noted that he was also in talks with Prashanth Neel to be part of Salaar, which stars Prabhas in the lead role.

“I am doing a Telugu film. I am just waiting to see if we can work our dates out. I have been offered a very important role in Salaar. It came to me two years ago. I had listened to the narration and I absolutely loved it. It’s a superb story and I immediately said yes. Prashanth and Hombale (Films) are friends. And of course, it’s a Prabhas film and I want to work with him. Due to the pandemic, the dates kept changing. And then I thought I won’t be able to do the film due to my commitments in Malayalam. Then again, Prabhas’ commitments got moved around and his dates changed. And now we are in a situation where things may work out,” Prithviraj told the media in Hyderabad.

Prithviraj also revealed that he has got a few opportunities to direct a film in Telugu.

Prithviraj is now promoting Kaduva across south Indian states. The film is due to arrive in cinemas this Thursday. Directed by Shaji Kailas, the movie also stars Vivek Oberoi and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles.

Besides Kaduva, Prithviraj has Gold and Aadujeevitham in the pipeline.