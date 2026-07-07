After ‘cheated on many times’ post, Prithvi Shaw’s fiancee dismisses break-up rumours

Social media influencer Akriti Agarwal recently made headlines after her cryptic Instagram story went viral, leading many to assume that her engagement to cricketer Prithvi Shaw has been called off. Akriti and Prithvi exchanged rings in March this year. Last week, when Akriti posted a story about being cheated on and hinted at every rumor being true in her Instagram story, fans assumed it was about her relationship with Prithvi. Now denying the break-up rumors, Akriti has clarified that all is well between her and Prithvi Shaw; they are ‘still engaged’.
Akriti Agarwal denies breakup rumors with Prithvi Shaw
The rumors started after Akriti wrote on her Instagram stories last week, “I got cheated so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can’t believe that after taking one step ahead… Everything is true, every rumour is true. What you see on social media about him.” While Akriti didn’t name anyone, internet users speculated that all was not well between her and her fiancé.
As the buzz grew stronger, the social media influencer clarified the rumors recently and wrote on Instagram, “Just want to clear something up. I never mentioned my Fiance name, nor did I say that our engagement was called off or that we had separated. It was unfortunate that many people assumed it was about him. We are happy together, still engaged, and doing absolutely fine. This has also made me realize how easy it is for a public figure’s image and reputation to be affected by assumptions. A single post, without any names or context, can lead people to draw conclusions that aren’t true.”
Akriti’s post further read, “I never wanted to post this story for clarification. But when my partner’s dignity became the subject of so many posts, I knew I couldn’t remain silent. People in the public eye are constantly judged and questioned based on speculation rather than facts. He is my life, but he is not the only person in my life. I have family, friends, and people who matter to me too. It’s disappointing how easily people create stories around a public figure without any facts, just for their own benefit. Years of hard work, dedication, and reputation can be damaged by baseless speculation, and that’s something people often fail to understand.”
“That story was meant only for my Close Friends, but one small mistake has ended up costing the person I love his reputation. Even now, I don’t want to reveal who that story was actually about because I believe in karma, God will deliver justice in His own time. Not everything you see online deserves a story built around it, and not every rumor deserves to be believed,” Akriti’s post concluded.
About Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw
Akriti and Prithvi got engaged in March 2026, sharing their happy moments on Instagram, Prithvi wrote, “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s my perfect innings!” In May, Prithvi shared a sweet birthday post for Akriti and wrote, “Happy birthday, Akriti. No one will ever truly understand how much you mean to me… Through every high and every low, you stood by me, understood me, and never gave up on us. Thank you for choosing me, for loving me the way you do, and for being my partner in this crazy world. I don’t say it enough, but I love you more than words can ever explain. Forever grateful… forever yours. In a world full of choices… I’d still choose you, every single time.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More