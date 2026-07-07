After ‘cheated on many times’ post, Prithvi Shaw’s fiancee dismisses break-up rumours

Social media influencer Akriti Agarwal recently made headlines after her cryptic Instagram story went viral, leading many to assume that her engagement to cricketer Prithvi Shaw has been called off. Akriti and Prithvi exchanged rings in March this year. Last week, when Akriti posted a story about being cheated on and hinted at every rumor being true in her Instagram story, fans assumed it was about her relationship with Prithvi. Now denying the break-up rumors, Akriti has clarified that all is well between her and Prithvi Shaw; they are ‘still engaged’.

The rumors started after Akriti wrote on her Instagram stories last week, “I got cheated so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can’t believe that after taking one step ahead… Everything is true, every rumour is true. What you see on social media about him.” While Akriti didn’t name anyone, internet users speculated that all was not well between her and her fiancé.

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw’s quirky take on controversies: ‘I’m cricket’s Jethalal, problems come to me’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRITHVI PANKAJ SHAW (@prithvishaw)

As the buzz grew stronger, the social media influencer clarified the rumors recently and wrote on Instagram, “Just want to clear something up. I never mentioned my Fiance name, nor did I say that our engagement was called off or that we had separated. It was unfortunate that many people assumed it was about him. We are happy together, still engaged, and doing absolutely fine. This has also made me realize how easy it is for a public figure’s image and reputation to be affected by assumptions. A single post, without any names or context, can lead people to draw conclusions that aren’t true.”

Akriti’s post further read, “I never wanted to post this story for clarification. But when my partner’s dignity became the subject of so many posts, I knew I couldn’t remain silent. People in the public eye are constantly judged and questioned based on speculation rather than facts. He is my life, but he is not the only person in my life. I have family, friends, and people who matter to me too. It’s disappointing how easily people create stories around a public figure without any facts, just for their own benefit. Years of hard work, dedication, and reputation can be damaged by baseless speculation, and that’s something people often fail to understand.”

“That story was meant only for my Close Friends, but one small mistake has ended up costing the person I love his reputation. Even now, I don’t want to reveal who that story was actually about because I believe in karma, God will deliver justice in His own time. Not everything you see online deserves a story built around it, and not every rumor deserves to be believed,” Akriti’s post concluded.

About Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw

Akriti and Prithvi got engaged in March 2026, sharing their happy moments on Instagram, Prithvi wrote, “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s my perfect innings!” In May, Prithvi shared a sweet birthday post for Akriti and wrote, “Happy birthday, Akriti. No one will ever truly understand how much you mean to me… Through every high and every low, you stood by me, understood me, and never gave up on us. Thank you for choosing me, for loving me the way you do, and for being my partner in this crazy world. I don’t say it enough, but I love you more than words can ever explain. Forever grateful… forever yours. In a world full of choices… I’d still choose you, every single time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRITHVI PANKAJ SHAW (@prithvishaw)

On the work front, Akriti starred in the Telugu film Trimukha this year. The film also stars Sunny Leone, Yogesh Kalle, Aditya Srivastav, Rajendran, Suman, and others in important roles.