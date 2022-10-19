At Prince event, Vijay Devarakonda says he decided to support Sivakarthikeyan the day he saw him cry on stage

Actor Vijay Devarakonda on Tuesday attended the pre-release event of the upcoming film Prince, which stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. Both young actors shared their mutual admiration for each other on stage and even vowed to do a film together soon.

Vijay revealed that he first discovered Sivakarthikeyan through the posters of Remo, showing the latter dressed in drag. And he has followed his journey and his work since. “More than anything, I love his journey. After college, he worked for five years in television and then he played a supporting role in Dhanush’s 3. And he went on to become a star himself, started his own production house and he also writes lyrics. And he always seems happy and smiling,” the Liger star said.

Vijay revealed that his admiration for Sivakarthikeyan grew only stronger when he saw him burst into tears some years ago while making a speech at an event. “One day, I saw him on a stage breaking into tears. I felt bad looking at that. I could understand his pain and journey. For some reason, I started considering him as a brother since. I thought if I ever get a chance to support him or do something for him, I should do it. That’s why I’m here,” he added.

Vijay was referring to the 2016 media event that was organised to mark the commercial success of Remo. At the event, Sivakarthikeyan recalled the pressure and challenges that the film’s cast and crew faced before its release. Without naming names, in an emotional speech, Sivakarthikeyan lashed out at those who were allegedly trying to hamper his career.

Vijay also noted that watching Anudeep’s interviews and videos is one of his guilty pleasures. “Anudeep, Sathyaraj garu, Sivakarthiyan anna and Maria all of them together did a promotional video. It’s almost 8 or 10 minutes long. I watched the full video and enjoyed it. Anudeep, I am very happy to see where you are today as a director and making such big films and giving opportunities to so many people. I wish you a big, big blockbuster. Maria congratulations on your Indian film debut. I hope this film brings you some joy in these times. And I have a strong feeling that it will be a happy memory,” he said.

Maria Ryaboshapka is a Ukrainian actor, who is making her screen debut in India with Prince. In the film, she is playing the role of a British girl.

Sivakarthikeyan was also very generous in his praise for Vijay. “I have been in this media industry for 15 years, my journey is like a train, which slowly starts and stops at a station and then picks up speed. But, Vijay Deverakonda’s journey is like a rocket. Becoming a pan-Indian star in such a short span is not a joke. His journey is really, really inspiring. When I see (his pictures) I always think, how this guy is so smart (looking)? That’s why girls are going mad when they see him,” he said.

“Let’s do a film together, brother (Vijay). I want to work with you and understand how you select your films and work on them,” he added.

Sivakarthikeyan has also become a fan of director Anudeep Kv’s brand of humour. “What I loved about Anudeep’s work is his humour. Everyone will enjoy his humour and nobody will get hurt. This film is about an Indian boy falling in love with a British girl, that’s the simple explanation. But how Anudeep narrates it in his style makes all the difference,” he said.

Prince will release in Tamil and Telugu in theatres this Friday.