Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal is a ‘water baby forever’ as she steps into pool, gets a kiss from husband Gautam Kitchlu

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child, took to Instagram and shared glimpses of her weekend with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. In one of the photos, Kajal gets a kiss from her husband.Kajal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai. They are expecting their first child.

Kajal also shared a photo of herself near a pool and captioned it, “Forever water baby.”

Kajal Aggarwal with her husband Gautam Kitchlu (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal) Kajal Aggarwal with her husband Gautam Kitchlu (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal)

In one photo, Kajal flaunts her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Earlier in February, Kajal had penned a lengthy post at trolls who had commented on her pregnancy weight gain. She wrote, “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don’t really help :) let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!” In her post, she explained bodily changes that women go through during pregnancy and childbirth. She emphasised that the changes are natural, and they shouldn’t feel abnormal. “We don’t need to feel abnormal, we don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives,” Kajal wrote.

On the work front, Kajal has several projects in the pipeline. The actor will feature in Acharya, Uma and Indian 2. While in Acharya, she will be sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi, Indian 2 will see her sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan.