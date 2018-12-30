Inside pre-wedding festivities of SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya

There is another celebrity addition to this crowded wedding season. The son of SS Rajamouli (the director of the Baahubali movies), SS Karthikeya, is going to tie the knot today with singer Pooja Prasad.

Kartikeya and Pooja got engaged in November. Pooja is a Carnatic singer and niece of Telugu star Jagapati Babu.

The who’s who of the Telugu film industry flew to Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur to attend SS Kartikeya’s pre-wedding celebrations at the city’s Hotel Fairmont.

The wedding is slated to take place in Hotel Fairmont today itself, according to various reports. Rajamouli’s Baahubali actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty were spotted at the venue.

Other celebs like Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Nani, Sushmita Sen, among others were also photographed. R Madhavan was clicked arriving at the Jaipur airport recently. Fans pages of the director and actors attending the function were flooded with glimpses of the party that showed who’s who of Tollywood celebrating the occasion with music and dance.

Here are the photos and videos from the celebration

Rajasthan has been a hot destination for celebrity weddings this season. Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, while the pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, were held at Udaipur City Palace.