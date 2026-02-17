Actress Pratyusha death: SC dismisses convict’s plea, directs him to surrender

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea of a man challenging his conviction in the death of Telugu actress Pratyusha in 2002, and directed him to surrender within four weeks.

Ruling out that there was strangulation and rape in the case, a bench comprising Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan also dismissed the plea filed by P Sarojini Devi, Pratyusha’s mother, who alleged foul play in the death.

“Murder by strangulation is ruled out. Two, overwhelming ocular and medical evidence proves death due to poisoning. Three, the offence of rape against the appellant accused is not made out. At the belated stage, it is difficult to allege that the cause of death was rape and strangulation,” the bench said.