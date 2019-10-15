Prati Roju Pandage glimpse: Makers reveal a special look on Sai Dharam Tej’s birthday

On the occasion of actor Sai Dharam Tej’s birthday, the makers of Prati Roju Pandage unveiled a special glimpse from the movie on Tuesday. The film’s director Maruthi took to Twitter to share the video and wrote, “Let’s Celebrate Life With Joy & Laughter, Here’s The Glimpse Of Prati Roju Pandage.”

Just like the director’s tweet, the 40-second long video clip is filled with different kinds of emotional joys of Sai Dharam Tej with other major characters. While a few scenes present the special bonding between Tej and Sathyaraj’s characters, the other frames categorically showcase the protagonist’s association with others that indicate the motto of his making the life a beautiful journey as much as possible. And, the entire flow of these visuals is complimented greatly by the background score.

The shoot of the film is presently going on at a brisk pace in Ramoji Film City and the makers are also planning to leave for the US to picturise some crucial scenes in their next schedule. The movie which has Raashi Khanna as the female lead, also stars actor Rao Ramesh in a major role.

Bunny Vas is producing this flick under Geetha Arts 2 banner in association with UV Creations. Thaman is scoring the music for the project and Jaya Kumar is taking care of the cinematography. Prati Roju Pandage is scheduled to hit the screens in December.