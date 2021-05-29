Prasanth Varma to helm superhero film Hanu-Man

The title Hanu-Man suggests that the superhero movie is inspired by the Hindu god Hanuman. (Photo: Prasanth Varma Films/YouTube)

Telugu writer-director Prasanth Varma, who is celebrating his birthday today, has announced ‘the first original superhero film in Telugu’. Titled Hanu-Man, the movie is also supposed to introduce a cinematic universe of superheroes.

A poster of the film was also revealed on Saturday. The title Hanu-Man suggests that the superhero movie is inspired by the Hindu god Hanuman.

Prasanth Varma released a teaser and motion poster of Hanu-Man on his Twitter handle. He captioned the teaser. “This time I’m coming with my favourite Genre!! 😊Fasten your seat belts to dive into a new cinematic universe! 💥 “HANU-MAN”✨. The First Original Superhero Film in Telugu🦸🏻.”

This time I’m coming with my favourite Genre!! 😊 Fasten your seat belts to dive into a new cinematic universe! 💥 “HANU-MAN”✨ The First Original Superhero Film in Telugu🦸🏻https://t.co/CH4EQA7oDT#HanuManTheFilm #HanuMan#PV4 — Zombie Varma (@PrasanthVarma) May 29, 2021

The teaser features shots of a snow-clad mountainous region as it morphs into the poster. The poster shows the movie’s logo that has Hanu and Man with a graphic of the sun separating them. A man stands between the two mountain peaks.

“The dawn of a new cinematic universe,” declares the text on the poster.

In a statement, the makers promised that Hanu-Man will be a “visual extravaganza”. The cast and crew of the project will be announced soon.

Prasanth Varma’s last film was a zombie comedy titled Zombie Reddy, which released earlier this year.