scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 29, 2021
Most read

Prasanth Varma to helm superhero film Hanu-Man

Prasanth Varma released a teaser and motion poster of Hanu-Man on his Twitter handle.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 29, 2021 5:56:55 pm
hanuman, hanuman film, hanuman posterThe title Hanu-Man suggests that the superhero movie is inspired by the Hindu god Hanuman. (Photo: Prasanth Varma Films/YouTube)

Telugu writer-director Prasanth Varma, who is celebrating his birthday today, has announced ‘the first original superhero film in Telugu’. Titled Hanu-Man, the movie is also supposed to introduce a cinematic universe of superheroes.

A poster of the film was also revealed on Saturday. The title Hanu-Man suggests that the superhero movie is inspired by the Hindu god Hanuman.

Prasanth Varma released a teaser and motion poster of Hanu-Man on his Twitter handle. He captioned the teaser. “This time I’m coming with my favourite Genre!! 😊Fasten your seat belts to dive into a new cinematic universe! 💥 “HANU-MAN”✨. The First Original Superhero Film in Telugu🦸🏻.”

The teaser features shots of a snow-clad mountainous region as it morphs into the poster. The poster shows the movie’s logo that has Hanu and Man with a graphic of the sun separating them. A man stands between the two mountain peaks.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“The dawn of a new cinematic universe,” declares the text on the poster.

In a statement, the makers promised that Hanu-Man will be a “visual extravaganza”. The cast and crew of the project will be announced soon.

Prasanth Varma’s last film was a zombie comedy titled Zombie Reddy, which released earlier this year.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sushmita Sen poses 'universe', daughters Renee, Alisah, 12 photos together
Renee and Alisah are Sushmita Sen’s ‘universe’, see photos

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 29: Latest News

Advertisement
x