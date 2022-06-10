Pranitha Subhash welcomes baby girl: ‘Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all’

Actor Pranitha Subhash and her husband Nitin Raju have become parents to a baby girl. Pranitha took to Instagram to make the announcement and shared how the last few days have been “surreal” for her.

While sharing a few pictures of herself with her newborn, Pranitha wrote on Instagram, “The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born.. ❤️🧿 I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, but for her this was the hardest time emotionally.”

She added, “Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr Subbu, our anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all ❤️.”

Pranitha Subhash got married to businessman Nitin Raju in 2021. Their wedding ceremony was a hush-hush affair with only family members in attendance. The actor had announced her pregnancy in April this year.

Pranitha has acted in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films. She was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India.