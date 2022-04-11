Pranitha Subhash announces pregnancy: ‘The angels above have a present for us’

Actor Pranitha Subhash on Monday announced that she is expecting her first child. Sharing adorable photos of herself and her husband Nitin Raju, Pranitha wrote, “For my husband’s 34th bday, the angels above have a present for us.”

In the photos, the actor is seen holding the ultrasound pictures. She and her husband also flaunted the positive pregnancy test. As soon as she shared the photos, her friends and fans congratulated the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranitha Subhash 🧿 (@pranitha.insta)

Ahead of her pregnancy announcement, Pranitha posted a question for her fans. “Ever fallen in love with someone you’ve never met?” she shared.

Pranitha Subhash and her husband Nitin Raju got married in 2021. Their wedding ceremony was a hush-hush affair with only family members in attendance.

In an interview with Times of India, Pranitha had shared that she had known Nitin for a long time. She said her marriage was “a love-cum-arranged marriage”.

On the work front, Pranitha Subhash was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India.