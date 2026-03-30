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Prakash Raj’s mother Suvarnalatha passes away at 86; last rites held in Bengaluru
Suvarnalatha, mother of veteran actor Prakash Raj, passed away on Sunday morning at her Bengaluru residence at the age of 86.
Veteran actor Prakash Raj‘s mother, Suvarnalatha, passed away on Sunday morning. She was 86.
Suvarnalatha breathed her last at her residence in Bengaluru. Her last rites were held on Sunday evening.
Suvarnalatha had been a quiet but central presence in Prakash Raj’s life. The actor has spoken in past interviews about how his mother managed the household single-handedly during a difficult childhood, with his father’s alcoholism leaving her as the sole financial and emotional anchor of the family. Her strength left a lasting mark on who he became, both as a person and as an artiste.
The news has drawn an outpouring of condolences from fans and well-wishers, with Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan being among the first to publicly express his grief.
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Paying tribute on social media, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan office wrote: “I am deeply saddened to learn that the mother of the renowned actor Shri prakashraaj, Suvarnalatha, has passed away. I pray to the Almighty that her soul attains eternal peace. I extend my deepest condolences to Shri Prakash Raj Garu, who is grieving the loss of his mother, and to all the members of his family – Pawan Kalyan”
ప్రముఖ నటుడు శ్రీ @prakashraaj గారి మాతృమూర్తి శ్రీమతి సువర్ణలత గారు కన్నుమూశారని తెలిసి చింతించాను. శ్రీమతి సువర్ణలత గారు ఆత్మకి శాంతి చేకూరాలని భగవంతుణ్ణి ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. మాతృ వియోగానికి లోనైన శ్రీ ప్రకాష్ రాజ్ గారికి, ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి…
— Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) March 30, 2026
Prakash Raj, a five-time National Film Award winner, has built one of the most celebrated careers in Indian cinema spanning Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and English films. He has appeared in over 400 films and is widely regarded as one of the most versatile actors the country has produced. Beyond cinema, he is also known for his outspoken activism and social work, including adopting a village in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar district.
The actor has faced considerable personal grief over the years, including the loss of his five-year-old son Sidhu in 2004. The passing of his mother at 86 marks another painful chapter for a man who has rarely allowed private sorrow to slow his public commitments.