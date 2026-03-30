Prakash Raj’s mother Suvarnalatha passes away at 86; last rites held in Bengaluru

Prakash Raj, who often credited his mother as the backbone of his early life, lost her on Sunday morning.

Veteran actor Prakash Raj‘s mother, Suvarnalatha, passed away on Sunday morning. She was 86.

Suvarnalatha breathed her last at her residence in Bengaluru. Her last rites were held on Sunday evening.

Suvarnalatha had been a quiet but central presence in Prakash Raj’s life. The actor has spoken in past interviews about how his mother managed the household single-handedly during a difficult childhood, with his father’s alcoholism leaving her as the sole financial and emotional anchor of the family. Her strength left a lasting mark on who he became, both as a person and as an artiste.

The news has drawn an outpouring of condolences from fans and well-wishers, with Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan being among the first to publicly express his grief.