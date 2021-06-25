Prakash Raj to contest in MAA 2021 elections, announces names of his CineMAA Biddalu panel

Actor Prakash Raj is all set to participate in Movie Artists Association (MAA) 2021 elections, which will be held soon. He will compete for the president’s post in the organisation. On Friday, he also announced the names of the panel members who will contest in the elections for the different positions of Tollywood’s artists’ association.

“For the good of MAA, to implement the constructive thoughts for the prestige of MAA, for the prosperity of all Telugu actors, not for the positions but only to work, with the blessings and best wishes from all the actors, we are contesting in the upcoming MAA 2021 elections,” Prakash Raj said in a statement and announced 27 names of his panel members. The panel has been titled CineMAA Biddalu, which loosely translates to Children of CineMAA.

CineMAA Biddalu panel includes Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Benerjee, Sai Kumar, Tanish, Pragathi, Anasuya, Sana, Anitha Chowdary, Sudha, Ajay, Nagiveedu, Brahmaji, Ravi Prakash, Samir, Uttej, Bandla Ganesh, Edida Sriram, Siva Reddy, Bhupal, Tarzan, Suresh Kondeti, Khayyum, Sudigali Sudheer, Govinda Rao, and Sridhar Rao.

Interestingly, actors Vishnu Manchu, Jeevitha, and Hema are also competing for the president’s position of MAA.

The date for MAA 2021 elections and the names of moderating officers for the same are yet to be announced.