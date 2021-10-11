Prakash Raj resigns from MAA, says elections were based on regionalism: ‘I have self-respect’

Actor Prakash Raj announced his resignation from Movie Artists Association (MAA), after his defeat in the elections that were held on October 10 for 2021-23. He cited self-respect as one of the reasons and alleged that the elections were based on regionalism and nationalism.

In a press meet held on Monday in Hyderabad, Prakash Raj said, “MAA elections were completed on a good note. Unlike before, nearly 650 members of MAA have participated in these elections (to cast their votes) with wisdom. First of all, my congratulations to Manchu Vishnu, Siva Balaji, Raghu Babu, and to all who have won in the election. You have come for an association and given assurances of solving problems, of which you and I are well aware. We have analyzed it, and you came up with big planning to solve them. Please do it. All the best to you.”

“But today, these elections that took place, were based on regionalism, nationalism, and my nativity. They have started a slogan of ‘the bylaws should be changed; a person who is not a native Telugu should vote, but should not contest.’ You have also said that you would change the bylaws if elected. What should I do? My parents are not Telugu people, and that’s not my mistake nor theirs. As a person who had led an association, (you) wanted to have only Telugu people. Members have accepted it, and they have elected a good Telugu son. Good, I have to accept that. But as an artist, I have self-respect. Because of that, I am resigning my MAA membership,” he said.

“I will continue doing movies. The relationship I have with the directors, writers, producers will continue. But in the upcoming days, if someone asks me to stay as a guest in an association, I should not be a member of that association, right? Because that is what you have said. I will welcome it. Senior actors Mohan Babu, Kota Srinivas Rao, fellow artiste Ravi Babu have spoken out openly that one who comes as a guest should stay as a guest. And, I continue as a guest. Today, what you thought of has happened. Nationalism was brought into these elections, and BJP leaders like Bandi Sanjay congratulated the winners in tweets for securing nationalism. Winning or lose – it is not important. The elections have happened as elections, and they won. So, I respect that mandate and congratulate on that,” he added further.

Actor-producer Nagababu Konidela, who supported Prakash Raj and the panel, resigned from his MAA membership on Sunday. He announced his resignation on social media.

In the elections of MAA, Vishnu Manchu won the president seat.