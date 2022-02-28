Prakash Raj speaks up for Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, slams AP govt for ‘abusing power’

Actor Prakash Raj has come out in support of Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan, whose latest film Bheemla Nayak is facing financial trouble due to the policies of the Andhra Pradesh government. The government has refused to give any relaxation in ticket prices or allow early morning shows for Bheemla Nayak, a done practice when it comes to films of big stars.

“Why is such abuse of power against cinema? You are disturbing the film industry and then claim to encourage it. Should we believe you? If you have any concerns take them up in the political arena. Why take revenge at the box office? No matter how many restrictions you may impose, you can’t contain the love of the audience,” Prakash said in a statement on his Twitter page.

Ahead of Bheemla Nayak release, Pawan had shared a famous quote on his Twitter page. “One of my all time favourite quote,wich came out of immense suffering ,pain & realisation from ‘Pastor Martin Niemoller’ during Nazi Germany regime. What an eternal truth!(sic),” he had written.

The tweet was seen as a sly dig at the industry bigwigs who have chosen to keep mum on the restrictions imposed by the Andhra Pradesh government on the business of cinema.

According to reports, the AP government has not allowed an increase in ticket prices for Bheemla Nayak. In addition to that, the film was also not allowed to screen early morning shows, which has been the usual practice to expand the opening day earnings of movies with big stars.

It is said that Bheemla Nayak has suffered a huge loss in AP owing to such restrictions during the opening weekends.

A few weeks ago, Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi, who is also the elder brother of Pawan, led negotiations with the AP government on behalf of the Telugu film industry. He had announced that both the parties had reached the terms that were beneficial for both of them. A delegation of movie stars, led by Chiranjeevi, had even met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in person to express their gratitude. However, the government is yet to issue an order to relax its restrictions on the price of movie tickets.