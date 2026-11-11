‘They had problem with me in KGF’: Prakash Raj on boycott calls, Rajamouli’s Varanasi backlash

Actor Prakash Raj has once again addressed the backlash surrounding his outspoken views and the calls to boycott his films. The actor says such campaigns have done little to affect the audience’s response to his work, pointing to the box office performance of films such as KGF and Drishyam 3. He also revealed that filmmaker SS Rajamouli is being questioned on social media for casting him in his upcoming film Varanasi.

Prakash made these remarks during an appearance on NTV’s Point Blank talk show, where he was asked about the recurring boycott demands against him on X (formerly Twitter). Responding to the criticism, he pointed out how audiences have continued to turn up for movies despite online campaigns against him.

The actor said, “When I starred in KGF, they had a problem with me acting in it. It made so much money; what do you do now? You said, let’s ban Prakash Raj, and yet Drishyam 3 collected more. Who can stop movies? At most, they can stop films I produce. I am primarily an actor. I am in Varanasi now. On X, they are questioning Rajamouli for casting me in the film. Who will be able to ban it?”

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He added that audiences who have watched his performances over the years and appreciate his work do not have a problem with him.

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Prakash Raj on being banned eight times in Tollywood

The conversation also turned to Prakash Raj’s long-standing differences with sections of the Telugu film industry. When the host brought up the eight occasions on which he was reportedly banned from Tollywood over allegations of unprofessional conduct, the actor appeared unfazed.

“Isn’t it beautiful to lead a life where everyone needn’t be the same? To live a life like this, to be honest, and to face issues that come with it is what I am all about. What’s wrong with it? Have I committed atrocities or stolen? Judge me by my work. I’m not in jail to come and leave at certain times; that is how an artiste works. When I am working in five languages and travelling, it happens.”

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The actor reportedly faced his first ban from the Telugu film industry in 2008. Over the years, he has been banned eight times for different reasons. The complaints against him have largely involved missing shooting schedules, arriving late on sets and alleged differences with producers over working arrangements. Productions such as Jalsa, Kantri and Parugu have also been associated with disputes involving the actor.

Prakash Raj had spoken about losing work over political views

In November 2022, during a conversation with Hindustan Times, Prakash admitted that his political views had started affecting his professional relationships and opportunities.

“It is getting affected. Now, some people don’t work with me not because they have been told not to. But because they are worried ‘they’ may not approve. I am strong and rich enough to lose all that. I always feel my fear will be somebody’s power,” he had said.

He also spoke about why some actors choose to remain silent on social and political issues, saying he understood the pressures they faced.

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“A lot of other actors are silent and I don’t blame them because they can’t afford it. They’ll be pushed and there is no point for them to tolerate that. They won’t survive. It’s not as if they are wrong,” he added.

In the same interview, Prakash said he did not regret speaking his mind, even if it came at a professional cost. He explained that he wanted people to recognise him for more than just his performances on screen.

Prakash Raj’s MAA election controversy

Prakash Raj’s differences with the Telugu film industry also came into focus during the 2021 Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections. He contested for the president’s post against Vishnu Manchu but lost the election. During the campaign, some opposition members questioned his place in the Telugu film industry, referring to him as an outsider because he was born in Karnataka, despite his extensive work in Telugu cinema.

Prakash had received support from several prominent industry figures, including Chiranjeevi. After losing the election, he alleged foul play and subsequently resigned from MAA’s primary membership.

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During his appearance on Point Blank, the actor also questioned why MAA had not conducted fresh elections since 2021, despite its mandate to hold them every two years.

In 2024, the association’s general body reportedly agreed that Vishnu Manchu and his panel would continue in office until the construction of the new MAA building was completed.

Despite these controversies, Prakash Raj has continued to work across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi cinema, building a career that spans several decades. His performances in films such as Iruvar, Kanchivaram, Singham, Wanted and KGF have earned him widespread recognition. He has also won five National Film Awards during his career.