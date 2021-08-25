Prakash Raj marries again at son Vedhant’s request, see photos

Versatile actor Prakash Raj and his wife Pony Verma celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Tuesday (August 24). This anniversary was a unique one as their son Vedhant got to witness his parents’ wedding. The couple happily obliged their son’s request who wanted to see their parents married in front of him. Prakash’s daughters Meghana and Pooja were also present at the fun wedding ceremony.

Prakash Raj shared photos from his wedding-cum-anniversary celebrations on Twitter and wrote: “We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments #bliss.”

Pony Verma and Prakash Raj married on 24th August 2010, and they are parents to son Vedhant. The Bommarillu actor was earlier married to Lalitha Kumari and they divorced in 2009. They have two daughters.

In another tweet, Prakash shared a throwback photo from his marriage ceremony with Pony Verma. “‘It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night’.. thank you my darling wife.. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together.. #happyweddinganniversary @PonyPrakashraj,” his caption for the image read.

On the work front, Prakash Raj is juggling between different shoots and is also fast recovering from his recent shoulder surgery. He recently took part in the filming of Mani Ratnam’s magnum-opus Ponniyin Selvan in Madhya Pradesh.