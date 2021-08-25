scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Must Read

Prakash Raj marries again at son Vedhant’s request, see photos

Actor Prakash Raj and his wife Pony Verma celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in a unique way. The couple tied the knot again at their son's request.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
August 25, 2021 12:52:35 pm
Prakash Raj wedding anniversaryPony Verma and Prakash Raj with son Vedhant in their wedding anniversary celebrations. (Photo: prakashraaj/Twitter)

Versatile actor Prakash Raj and his wife Pony Verma celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Tuesday (August 24). This anniversary was a unique one as their son Vedhant got to witness his parents’ wedding. The couple happily obliged their son’s request who wanted to see their parents married in front of him. Prakash’s daughters Meghana and Pooja were also present at the fun wedding ceremony.

Prakash Raj shared photos from his wedding-cum-anniversary celebrations on Twitter and wrote: “We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments #bliss.”

Pony Verma and Prakash Raj married on 24th August 2010, and they are parents to son Vedhant. The Bommarillu actor was earlier married to Lalitha Kumari and they divorced in 2009. They have two daughters.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

In another tweet, Prakash shared a throwback photo from his marriage ceremony with Pony Verma. “‘It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night’.. thank you my darling wife.. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together.. #happyweddinganniversary @PonyPrakashraj,” his caption for the image read.

On the work front, Prakash Raj is juggling between different shoots and is also fast recovering from his recent shoulder surgery. He recently took part in the filming of Mani Ratnam’s magnum-opus Ponniyin Selvan in Madhya Pradesh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan, Sara Ali Khan
Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan, Sara Ali Khan: 15 photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 25: Latest News

Advertisement